JOICE — Fire has caused major damage to the public library building in Joice in Worth County.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says firefighters were called to 201 Main Street in Joice shortly before 3:00 this morning, where on arrival the building was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters from Hanltontown, Fertile, Lake Mills and Forest City assisted in battling the fire.

Authorities believe the fire started in the attic. No injuries have been reported at this time.