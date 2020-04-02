Fire damages Clear Lake mobile home
CLEAR LAKE — A fire this morning damaged a Clear Lake mobile home.
The Clear Lake Fire Department says they were dispatched to 1500 South Shore Drive Lot #27 shortly after 6:30 this morning. On arrival, heavy fire was showing from the roof and utility area of the home.
Major damage was contained to the roof, utility area and bedroom portions of the home, with smoke damage throughout the structure.
The property is owned by Joyce Knutson of Story City, but nobody was in the home at the time of the fire.
The cause is still under investigation and no injuries were reported. The damage was estimated to be over $20,000.