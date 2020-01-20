Fire damages Clear Lake home
CLEAR LAKE — A fire Sunday at a Clear Lake home has caused substantial damage.
The Clear Lake Fire Department says they were called shortly after 11:15 Sunday morning to 531 27th Avenue South to a home owned by Stephen Gooding. On arrival firefighters found heavy smoke and fire showing from the three-story structure. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to a basement-level family room.
Water and smoke damage to the home was estimated to be over $200,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.