Fire damages Clear Lake home

Jan 20, 2020 @ 5:11am

CLEAR LAKE — A fire Sunday at a Clear Lake home has caused substantial damage.

The Clear Lake Fire Department says they were called shortly after 11:15 Sunday morning to 531 27th Avenue South to a home owned by Stephen Gooding. On arrival firefighters found heavy smoke and fire showing from the three-story structure. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to a basement-level family room.

Water and smoke damage to the home was estimated to be over $200,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

