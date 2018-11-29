Finkenauer, Axne backing Pelosi for House Speaker

WASHINGTON — The two Iowa women who won seats in the U.S. House in this year’s election are supporting Nancy Pelosi’s nomination to become speaker of the House in January.

First District Representative-elect Abby Finkenauer of Dubuque issued a written statement. Finkenauer said she is supporting Pelosi for speaker because Pelosi promised to protect Social Security and Medicaid and invest in job training and infrastructure.

Cindy Axne of West Des Moines will be representing Iowa’s third district in congress. She is supporting Pelosi, too, although her written statement did not mention Pelosi’s name. Axne said she’s backing a speaker who will help accomplish the commitments Axne made to Iowa voters.

Axne and Finkenauer both were asked during the campaign if they would support returning Pelosi to the speakership if Democrats took control of congress. Neither publicly committed to supporting Pelosi until today.

The written statements from Iowa’s congresswomen-elect are below.