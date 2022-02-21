Financing for new park, overview of FY 2023 budget on Clear Lake City Council’s agenda tonight
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council meets tonight with next fiscal year’s budget and financing for a new park on the agenda:
== The council will consider awarding the sale of $1.3 million in general obligation urban renewal bonds for a new park on property formerly owned by Cerro Gordo County. The county sold the property at 109 South 15th Street to the city last February. It’s being redeveloped into an inclusive playground that provides children and adults of all ages and abilities the opportunity to play together. The council has discussed a possible budget of about $1.9 million for the project, with the remaining project costs being financed by general funds and cash donations.
== The council tonight will also review the draft budget for Fiscal Year 2023 and order a public hearing on the proposed maximum property tax levy to be set for their March 7th meeting. The proposed tax rate for the Fiscal Year 2023 budget will remain at $9.70 per $1000 of taxable valuation.
The council meets tonight at 6 o’clock in City Hall.