Finance Director: Mason City city government in good shape financially
MASON CITY — The City of Mason City’s finance director says the just completed fiscal year was a good one for the city.
Brent Hinson says the final fund balance for Fiscal Year 2022 through June 30th is over $52 million, an increase of $8 million for the fiscal year. “Because of general fund performance, we had higher than expected local option sales tax revenues, we had lower than expected departmental expenditures. When you look at the general fund, we are able to transfer a very significant amount of money, it’s about $1.7 million that we’re able to transfer from the general fund to general capital projects. Essentially that’s part of the strategy we talked about in the capital improvement plan of trying to get away from bonding, doing long-term debt issuances for the smaller projects.”
Hinson says the city’s finances are in very good shape. “The overall sense of things is that we’re on very solid footing, we’re keeping it there, and at the same point trying to deploy the tax dollars that we receive to the good of the citizens of Mason City.”
Hinson made his comments during last night’s meeting of the Mason City City Council.