Final phase of Main Avenue reconstruction underway in Clear Lake
CLEAR LAKE — Work got underway this week on the final phase of the Main Avenue reconstruction project in Clear Lake. This phase involves the stretch between 8th and 14th Streets.
Mayor Nelson Crabb says work started on Monday removing the current street surface, and he says not only will the street be replaced but infrastructure work will be done as well. “Eventually we’ll go to the sanitary sewer main and manholes, from there to the water main improvement, from there to storm intakes and manholes. It’ll be a seven-inch thick PCC street, 43 feet wide back of curb-to-back of curb, and there will also where needed have driveway approaches updated or redone. There will be decorative street lighting and all types of work along there.”
Crabb cautions motorists to be prepared for construction in that area. “There will be disruption along that street, but people need to really pay attention who are traveling along that street, because this is probably the first week that they have seen anything happening there throughout the summer, and it’s right on time in start, but be careful driving down through there. You may have to go off on some of the side streets to get from ‘point A’ to ‘point B’ wherever you are intended to go. Please be careful, and I’m sure once again, it will look just as nice as the rest of Main Street that has been completed on that.”
Construction will go on through the winter with the final completion date expected by June 23rd. Wicks Construction of Decorah was the winning bidder on the project with a bid of $2.355 million, about $115,000 above the engineer’s estimate.
Crabb made his comments on the “Ask the Mayor” program on AM-1300 KGLO earlier this week. To listen back to the program, head to the audio player below.