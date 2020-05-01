Final applications in process of being reviewed for local small business recovery fund
MASON CITY — A number of Cerro Gordo County businesses will benefit from the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation’s “Small Business Recovery & Continuity Fund”, which will help small, independently-owned businesses with less than 25 employees that are suffering during the public health emergency with grants of up to $5000.
Mason City mayor Bill Schickel says, “There have been 150 final applications for a total of $680,000 requested, with the $500,000 available in the fund provided by Mason City, Clear Lake and Cerro Gordo County. It appears that we will be able to fund many if not the majority of the requests. 91 of those came in from Mason City, 47 from Clear Lake and 12 from the county.”
Schickel says a panel is reviewing the final applications. “The review teams are working with our economic development director Chad Schreck as we speak and reviewing those applications. Chad tells me that they hope to make initial awards perhaps as early as this week with additional awards being made next week.”
The Mason City City Council approved $300,000 for the program, while the Clear Lake City Council and Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors each allocated $100,000 to the fund.