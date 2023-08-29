Filing period opens for city races, one candidate files for seat on Mason City’s City Council

MASON CITY — The filing period for city and school board candidates opened on Monday, and one person has filed for a seat on Mason City’s City Council. Ryan Schupick has filed for the Third Ward city council seat currently held by Joshua Masson.

Previously, Paul Adams had announced that he would seek re-election to his at-large seat, with the other full four-year term on this year’s ballot being the First Ward seat currently occupied by John Lee.

With the death last week of Tom Thoma, his at-large seat will also be on the November ballot, with the winner of that race serving the remaining two years on that term.

Two Park Board seats are also on this year’s Mason City citywide ballot.