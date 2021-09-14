Filing deadline Thursday for city, school board elections
MASON CITY — Thursday is the deadline for candidates wishing to file nomination papers for the November 2nd regular city and school board elections.
Persons interested in being a candidate for elective city office, local school board, or the North Iowa Area Community College Board of Directors should contact the county auditor for nomination papers and information on signature and filing requirements.
The Cerro Gordo County Auditor’s office normal business hours are 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM, but will be open on Thursday evening until 5:00 PM.
For more information, you can call 641-421-3041 or head to cerrogordoauditor.gov