Filing deadline for West Fork special election is Friday

August 18, 2022 11:25AM CDT
MASON CITY — The filing deadline is this Friday for candidates to file nomination papers for the September 13th special election for the West Fork School District.

Those interested in being a candidate for the school board should contact the county auditor’s office for nomination papers and information on signature and filing requirements.

For more information about the election you can head to cerrogordoauditor.gov or call 641-421-3041.

