Filing deadline for city, school elections less than two weeks away
MASON CITY — There’s just less than two weeks left before the deadline for candidates to file nomination papers for the November 5th city and school board elections. Those interested in being a candidate for elective city office, local school board, or the North Iowa Area Community College Board should contact the county auditor, their appropriate city clerk or school board secretary for nomination papers and information on the signature and filing requirements.
== Three council seats are up for election on the Mason City City Council. While no candidates have filed their nomination papers, two of the three incumbents have announced their candidacy. Paul Adams announced last month that he would seek a second term for one of the two at-large positions on the council. First Ward councilman John Lee announced on social media in mid-August that he would seek a third term. The Third Ward council seat currently held by Joshua Masson is also on the ballot.
== Three council seats are also on the Clear Lake ballot in November. At-large councilman Michael Callanan has filed his nomination papers for a run at a fourth term. The First and Third Ward council seats are also on this year’s ballot. While nobody has officially filed for either seat, First Ward incumbent Mark Ebeling has announced he will seek a second term. Third Ward councilman Jim Boehnke announced in May that he would not seek a third term, telling KGLO News that he’d been doing some serious juggling between his job and serving in city government.
The filing deadline is 5:00 PM on Thursday September 19th.