Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small northwest Iowa town
SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) — A fiery train derailment in northwest Iowa has sent thick black smoke billowing into the air, prompting authorities to evacuate part of a small, nearby town.
The derailment happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on the southwest edge of Sibley, which is a town of about 3,000 people. Images of the derailment posted online show dozens of train cars piled up along the tracks with flames and a large plume of smoke.
Union Pacific said 47 cars derailed. Local media reports say authorities evacuated an area within 5 miles of the derailment.
Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls told KIWA radio the train was hauling fertilizer and ammonium nitrate. No injuries were reported immediately.