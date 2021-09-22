      Weather Alert

Field fires during harvest much greater risk due to drought

Sep 22, 2021 @ 10:40am

AMES — This is Farm Safety Week as harvest season gets rolling, and all farm hands are warned to stay especially vigilant for field fires during the drought.

Iowa State University Extension ag engineer Kris Kohl says after a series of rural fires in 2012, a study was conducted that focused on variables like temperature, humidity and wind.  “We didn’t get any correlation to super high temperatures or really low humidity,” Kohl says, “but when you hit wind, if the wind was over 20 miles an hour in dry conditions, things can take off and burn really bad, really fast.”

Kohl suggests farmers use a leaf blower to blast the dust and debris off their hot machinery, especially when the weather is perfect for a wildfire.  “When we get to those kinds of conditions where we’ve got wind speeds predicted over 20 miles an hour, those are the days you’ve got to really watch out and make sure the combines are clean,” Kohl says. “Probably clean them off every couple of hours to make sure we don’t get a field fire taking off.”

Kohl recommends producers have a disc attached to a large tractor rather than trying to use water to battle any potential fire out in the fields.

For the latest

Trending
North-central Iowans given chance to weigh in on proposed carbon pipeline today in Mason City, Floyd
Plan 1 for Iowa redistricting is released, see proposals for new congressional, legislative districts
US 218 in Floyd to be closed starting next week
Mason City School Board to hold special session Wednesday to deal with objection to improperly filled out nomination petitions for candidate
Council Bluffs man arrested after pursuit in Clear Lake
Connect With Us