Few details being updated about railroad police officer-involved shooting in Mason City Thursday

MASON CITY — Few details have been updated about Thursday afternoon’s shooting of a man by a railroad police officer in northwestern Mason City.

The Mason City Police Department says they responded to a report that a railroad police officer was involved in a shooting at 9th Northwest near All Aboard Storage at about 4:30 PM. On arrival, officers found a male with a gunshot wound with a railroad police officer present.

Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was notified to assist and is currently investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Union Pacific spokeswoman Raquel Espinoza confirmed this morning that the railroad special agent shot the other man, but she would not provide details about what led to the shooting or whether the other man was armed. She says the agent was taken to the same Mason City hospital as the man he shot. The agent has been released.

The names of the agent and the wounded man have not been released. Espinoza says UP is cooperating with agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.