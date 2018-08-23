FEMA denies assistance for storm damage in Buchanan, Dickinson, Polk, Winnebago Counties

DES MOINES — Homeowners, renters and businesses in four counties hit by flash flooding and severe weather in June and early July are not eligible for federal disaster aid.

Governor Kim Reynolds said she is “extremely disappointed” officials in the Federal Emergency Management Agency have denied her request. She was seeking individual assistance grants from FEMA to help Iowans in Buchanan, Dickinson, Polk and Winnebago Counties repair and rebuild after storm damage.

FEMA officials sent a denial letter to the governor, saying the magnitude of damage to homes and businesses in those four counties was not severe enough to warrant federal help. Reynolds announced early this evening she plans to appeal that decision.

On Monday, FEMA did decide it will forward federal money to help the state and local governments in 30 Iowa counties rebuild public facilities like roads and bridges that were damaged by flooding. The federal disaster grants will also cover some of the costs of debris removal and other emergency services. The counties now eligible to apply for Public Assistance Program funding are Adair, Buchanan, Buena Vista, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Clay, Dallas, Delaware, Dickinson, Emmet, Floyd, Hamilton, Hancock, Howard, Humboldt, Kossuth, Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, Polk, Sioux, Story, Warren, Webster, Winnebago, Winneshiek and Wright.