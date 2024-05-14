Feenstra’s GOP challenger says gov’t shutdown would have pressured Biden on border

DES MOINES — The Republican who’s challenging Congressman Randy Feenstra in next month’s GOP Primary says Feenstra is not conservative enough to represent the fourth district. Kevin Virgil cites Feenstra’s support for the six budget bills that passed the House in March.

“He refused to stand with the conservative Republicans in congress and force the federal government to shut down as a way to force the corrupt Biden Administration to close the border,” Virgil said at the Iowa GOP state convention.

Virgil grew up on an O’Brien County farm and served in the Army. He joined the CIA after 9/11 and, after leaving the agency, Virgil founded a software firm that has won multi-million dollar contracts with the U.S. Defense Department. In December, Virgil moved from New York to his family’s century farm near Sutherland.

“I’ve always come back to Iowa frequently with my kids just because we enjoy the farm and we’ve maintained close contact with our family and friends and neighbors,” Virgil said. “…One of the reasons I decided to run for congress is because the…biggest threat our country faces isn’t necessarily from abroad, but it’s a federal government that is completely out of control.”

Virgil told GOP delegates he supports “drastic measures” to reduce the federal government’s “budget, power and authority.” Virgil criticized Feenstra for his vote on limits to a program federal intelligence agencies say is used to disrupt terrorist activities and cyber attacks.

“Last month he voted against an amendment that would have required the federal government to get a warrant to spy on you and your families,” Virgil said. “That’s a direct violation of the Fourth Amendment.”

Feenstra, who is seeking a third term in the U-S House, says he supported the national security legislation because due to Biden’s failed foreign policy our enemies no longer fear us and our allies no longer trust us. The June Primary is three weeks from today.