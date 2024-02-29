KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Feenstra says Farm Bill vote in 4-5 weeks

February 29, 2024 11:59AM CST
Share
Feenstra says Farm Bill vote in 4-5 weeks
Randy Feenstra

DES MOINES — Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull expects the Farm Bill that sets a five year outline for crop insurance subsidies and food assistance programs will come up for a vote in the U.S. House in late March or early April. “To help our producers when it comes to insurance, when it comes to conservation, trade, export markets — this bill’s got to get done,” Feenstra said.

Feenstra spoke with reporters in Des Moines after filing about 3800 signatures on nominating papers for the June Primary. Feenstra, who represents Iowa’s fourth congressional district which includes Winnebago, Hancock, Wright and Franklin counties in our immediate listening area, is seeking a third term in the U.S. House.

Feenstra faces a primary challenge from Kevin Virgil, a former Army Ranger and CIA officer who has the backing of former Congressman Steve King. Feenstra defeated King in the 2020 GOP Primary Election.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City woman accused of stealing money while working at convenience store pleads guilty
2

Mason City woman sent to federal prison after allowing daughter, another individual to store meth in her house
3

Federal gun possession indictments announced for three north-central Iowa men
4

One charged in Manly child endangerment case to plead guilty, other fails to show up for hearing
5

Cerro Gordo supervisors on 2-to-1 vote approve investigation of County Auditor's office for improper use of postage meter