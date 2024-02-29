Feenstra says Farm Bill vote in 4-5 weeks

DES MOINES — Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull expects the Farm Bill that sets a five year outline for crop insurance subsidies and food assistance programs will come up for a vote in the U.S. House in late March or early April. “To help our producers when it comes to insurance, when it comes to conservation, trade, export markets — this bill’s got to get done,” Feenstra said.

Feenstra spoke with reporters in Des Moines after filing about 3800 signatures on nominating papers for the June Primary. Feenstra, who represents Iowa’s fourth congressional district which includes Winnebago, Hancock, Wright and Franklin counties in our immediate listening area, is seeking a third term in the U.S. House.

Feenstra faces a primary challenge from Kevin Virgil, a former Army Ranger and CIA officer who has the backing of former Congressman Steve King. Feenstra defeated King in the 2020 GOP Primary Election.