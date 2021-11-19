      Weather Alert

Feenstra pushes for new source of biomass

Nov 19, 2021 @ 6:26am
Randy Feenstra

WASHINGTON — An amendment by Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra to use biomass collected through fire mitigation efforts to produce energy has passed as part of the National Wildland Fire Risk Program.

He says clearing excess undergrowth from wildlands is important to keep wildfires from spreading — but he says the process can be expensive.

Feenstra, a Republican from Hull says the plan would also bolster biofuels production. He says this type of biomass is much harder to do — but developing better processes would benefit fire-prone communities — as well as Midwest farmers.

The proposal passed the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology with unanimous support.

