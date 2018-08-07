Feds fine Buffalo Center nursing home $77K over treatment of patients

BUFFALO CENTER — Federal officials have fined a Buffalo Center nursing home over $77,000 in part over the treatment of an 87-year-old woman who officials say was in pain and may not have had water several days before her death.

The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals had previously proposed fines against the Timely Mission Nursing Home relating to the February 27th death of Virginia Olthoff, the treatment of another patient who died the same day and the assessment of a woman diagnosed with a colon inflammation.

The state did not impose a proposed $29,250 fine so the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services could take over the case.

CMS on Friday notified the nursing home of the $77,462 federal fine for what they termed as deficiencies in pain management and quality of care.

Timely Mission officials have 60 days to appeal the CMS decision, but if they waive their right to an appeal hearing, the fine would be reduced by 35 percent.