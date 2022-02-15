      Weather Alert

Federal Prosecutors Rest Case Against Three Former Minneapolis Police Officers Charged With Violating George Floyd’s Civil Rights

Feb 14, 2022 @ 7:04pm

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Federal prosecutors have rested their case against three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

The prosecution rested Monday after nearly three weeks of testimony from bystanders, doctors, police officers and others.

J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are accused of depriving Floyd of medical care while the Black man was handcuffed, facedown as Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee onto Floyd’s neck.

Kueng and Thao are also accused of failing to intervene to stop the May 2020 killing that triggered protests worldwide.

Thao and Kueng told the judge Monday that they plan to testify.

An attorney for Lane said earlier that his client would testify, but now says they’ll discuss it further.

For the latest

Trending
Plea change hearing set for Mason City man accused of going 136 MPH on Interstate 35, assaulting a state trooper
Belmond man accused in Mason City robbery, stabbing receives deferred judgment, probation
State looking at selling off Honey Creek Resort
Water main repair will shut down a portion of State Highway 122 in eastern Mason City starting Monday
State updates its website for missing persons
Connect With Us