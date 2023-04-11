KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Federal officials looking for workers in 2015 bird flu outbreak who’re owed back pay

April 11, 2023 11:33AM CDT
DES MOINES — Federal officials say nearly 3000 workers hired to euthanize chickens and turkeys struck by bird flu in 2015 are eligible for back pay.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the workers were underpaid and they are owed, as a group, $1.7 million in wage. The USDA hired a Massachusetts company during the bird flu outbreak of 2015 to manage killing and disposing of infected commercial flocks and then cleaning the facilities. Federal officials say in some cases subcontractors hired by the Massachusetts company failed to pay overtime or the hourly wage that was paid did not match the federal guidelines.

The Department of Labor is searching for eligible employees who worked eight years ago at sites in Osceola, Sioux and Cherokee Counties to deal with bird flu outbreaks.

