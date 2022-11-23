Federal jury finds Mason City man guilty of child porn possession

SIOUX CITY — A federal jury has convicted a Mason City man on child pornography charges.

41-year-old Brandon Manning was convicted of two counts of child pornography after a four-day trial in US District Court in Sioux City last week.

The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says evidence at the trial showed Manning possessed thousands of images and videos of child pornography, including pornography of children under the age of 12, on a flash memory card in a cellphone he attempted to destroy when being served a search warrant this past March, as well as on an internal hard drive for a laptop that was found in his home, hidden in his bedroom.

Manning faces between 10 and 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when sentenced at a later date.