      Weather Alert

Federal Judge Throws Out Trump-Era Rollbacks On Endangered Species

Jul 5, 2022 @ 3:51pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – A federal judge has thrown out a host of actions by the Trump administration to roll back protections for endangered or threatened species.

This comes a year after the Biden administration said it was moving to strengthen those species protections.

U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in Northern California eliminated the Trump-era rules even as two wildlife agencies under President Joe Biden are reviewing or rescinding the Trump-era regulations.

The decision restores some protections under the Endangered Species Act while the reviews are completed.

Environmental groups are hailing the decision, which they say speeds up needed protections and designation of critical habitat designations for threatened species.

For the latest

Trending
Floyd County farmer fined $3000 for water quality violation regarding silage discharge
Mason City woman accused of stealing money from local chiropractic business to plead guilty
Man sentenced 52 years ago for northern Iowa crimes has died in prison
Northwood woman on probation for ongoing criminal conduct accused of defrauding state for $10,000 aid
Two of three charged with Clear Lake burglaries given suspended sentences, plea change hearing set for third defendant
Connect With Us