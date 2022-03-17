      Weather Alert

Federal judge finds another Iowa ag-gag law unconstitutional

Mar 17, 2022 @ 11:00am

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Legislature has been trying for a decade to make it illegal for animal rights groups to sneak cameras into livestock barns to report animal abuse, but courts frequently rule the laws unconstitutional. 

On Monday, a federal judge again struck down an Iowa law in the latest case pitting the right of farmers to protect their property from trespassers against activists who want to show consumers how farm animals are treated. 

The March 2019 law created a trespass charge punishable by up to a year in jail for those who use deception to gain access to a farm to cause physical or economic harm. 

The temporary court order prevents enforcement, and is expected to soon become permanent. 

The state can appeal.

For the latest

Trending
Plea change hearing set for Mason City man accused of assaulting girlfriend, setting her home on fire in Floyd County
Longtime deputy to run for Cerro Gordo County Treasurer's position
Mason City woman accused of selling heroin-fentanyl mix to confidential informant
Human remains found in rural Mitchell County last July identified, authorities ask for help in the case
Hampton man charged in Hancock County high-speed pursuit pleads guilty
Connect With Us