Federal gun possession indictments announced for three north-central Iowa men

CEDAR RAPIDS — The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa on Friday announced three indictments of north-central Iowans on federal gun possession charges:

== 23-year-old Tirrell Hopkins of Mason City has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and one count of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance. The indictment alleges that on or about November 18th during his arrest after an incident in downtown Mason City that Hopkins knew he had previously been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year, knew that he was an unlawful user of a controlled substance, and knew he had been previously convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence. Hopkins allegedly possessed a firearm and ammunition, and the firearm and ammunition were in and affecting commerce. Hopkins faces a maximum of 30 years in prison and a $2 million fine if convicted.

== 33-year-old Cory More of Manly has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a drug user. The indictment alleges that on or about October 23rd of 2023 that he was an unlawful user of a controlled substance, he knowingly possessed a firearm and ammunition, and the firearm and ammunition were in and affecting commerce. If convicted, More faces up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

== 37-year-old Michael Mikkelson of Clear Lake has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and person convicted of domestic violence. The indictment alleged that from March 1st 2023 to October 3rd 2023 that he knowingly possessed a firearm and ammunition having been previously convicted on four occasions of crimes punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding a year and also convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence. If convicted, Mikkelson faces a possible maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.