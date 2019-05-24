Federal agency releases details about new federal courthouse
By KGLO News
|
May 24, 2019 @ 9:21 AM
The current federal courthouse facility in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Days after Des Moines community leaders urged federal officials to reconsider plans for a $136.6 million federal courthouse along the downtown riverfront, an agency has released more details about the building.

The U.S. General Services Administration on Thursday released a design concept for the new courthouse planned for a block in the heart of downtown, across the Des Moines River from City Hall. The agency says more than $10 million has been spent on the project and construction is scheduled to begin in the fall.

City officials had hoped federal officials would choose another spot, about a half-mile away in an area called the Market District that is changing from warehouse and industrial use to apartments and shops.

On Tuesday, a former City Council member and business leaders held a news conference to urge federal officials to reconsidering building the new courthouse at all, saying the current structure build in 1929 is underutilized.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Two north-central Iowans convicted of murder have cases sent back to district court after concerns about jury pool Iowa aide fired after reporting opioid scheme Thompson woman accused of child endangerment pleads guilty Forest City man accused of attacking next door neighbor pleads not guilty Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health finds temporary location Ernst says Trump made right move in ‘ratcheting up’ tariffs on China