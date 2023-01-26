KGLO News KGLO News Logo

FDA’s Advisers Back Plan To Simplify COVID-19 Vaccinations

January 26, 2023 5:33PM CST
WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) – The U.S. is poised to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like a yearly flu shot.

The Food and Drug Administration’s scientific advisers are helping to decide if most Americans may need once-a-year boosters – and how and when to periodically update the shots’ recipe.

COVID-19 vaccines have saved millions of lives and booster doses continue to help, but protection can wane and the virus still is rapidly mutating.

FDA’s advisers say vaccination should be made simpler.

Next steps also will include a spring meeting on whether to update the vaccine recipe against new virus strains.

 

