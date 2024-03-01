KGLO News KGLO News Logo

FDA: Yogurts Can Make Limited Claim That The Food Reduces Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes

March 1, 2024 3:18PM CST
(Associated Press) – Yogurt sold in the U.S. can make claims that the food may reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes based on limited evidence.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has agreed that eating at least 2 cups of yogurt a week might reduce the risk of the disease.

The agency granted a request for a qualified health claim from Danone North America.

Such claims lack full scientific support but are allowed as long as they include disclaimers.

Other such allowed claims include that some types of cocoa may reduce heart disease and cranberry juice might reduce the risk of recurrent UTIs.

