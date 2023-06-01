KGLO News KGLO News Logo

FDA Warns Consumers Not To Use Off-Brand Versions Of Ozempic, Wegovy

June 1, 2023 12:04PM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

(AP) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers not to use versions of the popular weight-loss drug used in Ozempic and Wegovy and sold online because they might not contain the same ingredients as prescription products and may not be safe or effective.

Agency officials said this week that they have received reports of problems after patients used versions of semaglutide, the active ingredient in the brand-name medications, which have been compounded or mixed in pharmacies.

Consumers should only use semaglutide prescribed by a health are provider and filled by a licensed pharmacy, FDA said.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City Fire Department says fire that destroyed Mystic Lanes still under investigation
2

Prosecutors say report finds Titonka man accused of murdering Ventura woman in Britt competent to stand trial
3

Reynolds defends likely move to limit auditor’s access to some records
4

Mason City bowling alley severely damaged by fire Sunday night
5

Hampton-Dumont School Board hires principal after rescinding offer to local educator