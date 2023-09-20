KGLO News KGLO News Logo

FDA Says It Needs More Research Before Deciding To Approve Nasal Spray To Treat Dangerous Allergies

September 20, 2023 12:04PM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve a nasal spray to treat severe allergic reactions, calling for more research on what would have been the first alternative to injections using devices such as an EpiPen.

The agency told ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. of San Diego that the company would have to conduct another study comparing repeat doses of epinephrine using the needle-free device, called neffy, compared to injections.

Between 33 million and 45 million Americans suffer from life-threatening allergies.

For the latest

Trending

1

Ventura woman surrenders pharmacist license after charged with numerous violations
2

UPDATE --- Standoff in eastern Mason City appears to be over, all clear given for schools to dismiss
3

Mason City man charged with willful injury after attack at house
4

Plea change hearing set for Mason City woman accused of meth delivery
5

UPDATE --- Mason City Police Department issues statement regarding standoff, investigation continues