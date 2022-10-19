KGLO News KGLO News Logo

FDA Clears Novavax COVID Booster Dose

October 19, 2022 3:48PM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) – The Food and Drug Administration has authorized a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Novavax.

That company began offering its two-dose primary vaccinations in the U.S. over the summer.

The FDA said the new booster option is for adults who can’t get one of the updated omicron-targeting Pfizer or Moderna boosters for medical or accessibility reasons – or who otherwise wouldn’t seek a COVID-19 booster shot at all.

It’s to be used only as a first booster, not for people who’ve already had one or more booster doses already.

