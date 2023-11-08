FDA Approves New Version Of Diabetes Drug Mounjaro For Weight Loss

(Associated Press) – Federal regulators say a new version of the popular diabetes treatment Mounjaro can be sold as a weight-loss drug.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Zepbound on Wednesday.

The drug has been shown to help dieters lose about a quarter of their body weight, or 60 pounds.

It is the latest diabetes drug approved for weight loss, joining Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, a high-dose version of Ozempic.

Short supply and high costs have limited access to both medications.

The FDA approved the new drug for people considered obese or for those who are overweight and have a weight-related health condition.