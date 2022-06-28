      Weather Alert

FDA Advisors Recommend Updating COVID Boosters For Fall

Jun 28, 2022 @ 4:42pm

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – Government advisers are recommending that some U.S. adults get a modified COVID-19 booster shot this fall – one that better matches more recent virus variants.

If the Food and Drug Administration agrees, it will have to decide on the exact recipe change.

Pfizer and Moderna tested shots updated against the omicron mutant that surged last winter.

But those shots are already somewhat outdated, with relatives of omicron now the main threat.

Advisers said they have no crystal ball for what might spread this fall.

