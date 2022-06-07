      Weather Alert

FDA Advisers Back Novavax COVID Shots

Jun 7, 2022 @ 4:39pm

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – A more traditional kind of COVID-19 vaccine is a step closer to becoming the fourth option for U.S. adults.

Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted Tuesday to recommend authorization of shots made by Novavax.

It’s a protein vaccine, a more conventional technology than the dominant Pfizer and Moderna shots, and the lesser-used Johnson & Johnson option.

It the FDA ultimately agrees, the Novavax shots could be an option for adults who haven’t yet gotten vaccinated.

The company eventually hopes to offer its shots as a booster, like they’re used in some other countries.

