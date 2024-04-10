KGLO News KGLO News Logo

FCC: Internet Providers Must Now Be Transparent About Fees, Pricing

April 10, 2024 11:58AM CDT
Share
Photo: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — Internet service providers will be required to be more transparent about the cost and performance of their internet service packages, thanks to new FCC rules that take effect this week.

The new required pricing labels are modeled on nutritional labels and are meant to help consumers comparison shop and avoid junk fees.

They will be mandated at every point of sale, both in persona, and online, the FCC said, beginning April 10.

For the latest

Trending

1

Grassley says Baltimore bridge collapse could be 'catastrophic' for shipping out Iowa goods
2

Three Iowa tickets were one number short of Mega Millions jackpot
3

Mason City man dead after motorcycle vs. deer collision in Plymouth
4

Review of wrong Powerball number report is complete
5

US Ag Secretary Vilsack hopes Iowa will reconsider not participating in summer food assistance program for students