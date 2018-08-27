Fatal golf cart accident being investigated in Mason City

MASON CITY — Authorities are investigating a fatal golf cart accident at the Mason City Country Club late last week.

The Iowa State Patrol says troopers were called to assist Mason City police in the investigation last Thursday evening. A release says Keith Halfwassen of Jewell was driving a golf cart in the parking lot of the Country Club with a passenger standing on the back of the golf cart. As Halfwassen turned the golf cart the passenger fell off, striking the pavement.

The victim, whose name is not being release pending the notification of relatives, was transported to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa, where they later died from the injuries sustained.

The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.