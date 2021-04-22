Fatal accident in Butler County
CLARKSVILLE — A fatal two-vehicle accident has claimed one life in Butler County.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at the intersection of State Highway 3 and Ridge Avenue south of Clarksville at about 10:25 last night. A vehicle was northbound on Ridge Avenue and failed to yield for the stop sign, being struck by another vehicle traveling westbound on State Highway 3. Both vehicles ended up in the north ditch.
Names of those involved in the accident including the fatality have not been released at this time pending the notification of relatives.