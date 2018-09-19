Farmhand pleads not guilty in stabbing death of Iowa runner
By KGLO News
|
Sep 19, 2018 @ 10:28 AM

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — The farmhand charged in the abduction and stabbing death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Cristhian Rivera entered his plea Wednesday at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma.

Rivera is charged in the killing of Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who disappeared while out for a run July 18 in Brooklyn in central Iowa.

Investigators recovered her body a month later in a cornfield. A medical examiner has said Tibbetts was stabbed to death.

Rivera is a Mexican national who has been accused of being in the country illegally. The 24-year-old worked at a dairy farm a few miles from where Tibbetts disappeared.

He waived his right to be tried within 90 days. Trial is set for April 16.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Governor comments on ISU student’s murder Osage man arrested after second high-speed chase this year in Cerro Gordo County Man pleads guilty to ‘Field of Dreams’ site vandalism Establishment of Quiet Zones in Mason City hits snag Mason City council approves study of flooded areas Judge allows Iowa to join states halting clean water rule