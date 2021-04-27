Farmers planted corn and beans last week despite some snow
DES MOINES — Snow and cold didn’t keep all farmers from pulling out the planter last week.
The weekly U.S.D.A. crop report shows despite the weather delays 20% of Iowa’s corn crop has been planted — that’s one day behind the five-year average.
Last week’s report showed just 4% of the corn in the ground.
Some farmers did plant soybeans this past week and six percent of that crop is now planted — that’s three days ahead of normal.
There were only scattered reports of beans being planted in the previous report.