Farmers find only a couple of dry days to harvest last week
By KGLO News
|
Oct 10, 2018 @ 11:55 AM

DES MOINES — The wet weather slowed the harvest again this week.

The latest U.S.D.A. report shows there were 1.6 suitable days for fieldwork last week.  The corn harvest is now 15 percent complete — which compares to 11 percent last week.

The corn harvest got started early — and is still 10 days ahead of last year despite the weather. Southeast Iowa leads the state with 39 percent of its corn harvested.

Eighteen percent of the soybeans are now in the bin — that’s an increase of just three percent from last week’s total. The bean harvest is now five days behind the average.

