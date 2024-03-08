KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Famed Entertainer Steve Lawrence Dies

March 7, 2024 7:17PM CST
FILE - Singer Steve Lawrence, left, and his wife Eydie Gorme arrive at a black-tie gala called honoring Frank Sinatra in Las Vegas on May 30, 1998. Lawrence, a singer and top stage act who as a solo performer and in tandem with his wife Gorme kept Tin Pan Alley alive during the rock era, died Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at age 88. Gorme died on Aug. 10, 2013. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Lawrence, a singer and top stage act who as a solo performer and in tandem with his wife Eydie Gorme kept Tin Pan Alley alive during the rock era, died Thursday.

He was 88.

Lawrence, whose hits included “Go Away Little Girl,” died from complications due to Alzheimer’s disease, a spokesperson for the family says.

By the 1970s, Lawrence and his wife were a top draw in Las Vegas casinos and nightclubs across the country.

They also appeared regularly on television, making specials and guesting on various shows.

Lawrence had his first hit in 1962 with the achingly romantic ballad “Go Away Little Girl.”

He made appearances in TV shows such as “Diagnosis Murder” and “The Nanny.”

