Fake school shooting phone calls reported in Mason City, Clear Lake, several locations in Iowa

CLEAR LAKE — At least 30 school districts in Iowa, including at least two in north-central Iowa, have been the victims of fake phone calls about possible shootings at district buildings.

== The Mason City Police Department says they received a call of a report of a shooting at Mason City High School. Officers responded and found that the school was operating normally, everything was secure, and no one was injured.

== The Clear Lake Police Department says this morning they received one phone call reporting a shooting at the high school, with the high school going on lockdown while officers were en route. Police say it was later determined that the call was false, that no one was injured, and officers and school staff checked the area.

== Classes were canceled at Clinton High School amid reports of possible gunshots having been fired at the school. The administration posted online that students were sheltering in place as police investigated — and in an update said police found no sign of any gunshots.

== Muscatine police searched the Muscatine High School after a call and classes resumed when police turned up no threats.

== The Iowa City Police Department issued a statement saying it is communicating with the Iowa City Community School District regarding calls that are known as “Swatting.” The statement says the calls are not credible and there is no reason for concern at this time.

== The Iowa Department of Public Safety says other swatting calls were confirmed in Cedar Rapids, North Liberty, Davenport, as well as in Story and Polk counties.