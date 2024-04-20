KGLO News KGLO News Logo

FAA Investigating After It Says A Flight Told To Cross A Runway Where Another Was Starting Takeoff

April 19, 2024 7:20PM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration says it will investigate after a flight at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport was instructed to cross a runway where another flight was starting its takeoff.

The FAA says a JetBlue flight was starting its takeoff roll on Thursday morning, when an air traffic controller instructed a Southwest Airlines flight to cross the same runway.

Southwest Airlines Flight 2937 was bound for Orlando, Florida, and JetBlue flight 1554 was bound for Boston.

JetBlue says the flight aborted takeoff because of another aircraft trying to cross the runway, and it will work with federal officials as the event is investigated.

Southwest says it’s working with the FAA to “fully understand the circumstances.”

For the latest

Trending

1

Voluntary gun storage option for Iowans who don't want their gun at home passes legislature
2

Mason City council to discuss next step in potentially cutting ties with downtown hotel developer
3

Mason City council approves sale of city parking lot for apartment project
4

NIACC hires Central Rivers AEA head to be the college's next president
5

Steckman gives retirement speech in Iowa House (AUDIO)