FAA awards $1.215 million grant to Mason City airport for terminal building project

MASON CITY — The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that they will award the Mason City Municipal Airport $1.215 million to help with the construction of the new terminal building. The funding is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that President Biden signed into law.

FAA Deputy Administrator A. Bradley Mims says the funding does more than just construct a new building at the airport. He says, “Today’s funding doesn’t just improve Mason City Municipal Airport’s terminal. It creates opportunities in the community for good-paying jobs and a chance to be part of our country’s thriving aviation sector.”

The infrastructure bill is providing $1 billion annually for five years for airport terminal improvement grants across the country.