Expansion of Wellness Center board on agenda for Clear Lake School Board tonight
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake School Board will vote at their meeting on Tuesday night on amending a 28E agreement with the City of Clear Lake on the Recreation and Wellness Center.
The amendment would expand the Wellness Center board from five to seven members and that one member appointed by the City Council and School Board shall be a current elected official.
The city’s director of finance and administrative services Creighton Schmidt says the amended agreement would also give the school district some oversight on subleases at the center. “It’s been proposed that we add language for any subleases that we have for the Wellness Center that there will be the opportunity to consult with school district before entering into any more of those leases as we have with physical therapy with Molencamp.” The city back in October entered into a lease agreement with Molencamp Physical Therapy for 800 square feet of the new Wellness Center for $1750 a month.
The Clear Lake City Council approved the changes to the 28E agreement at their meeting last week. The Clear Lake School Board will consider the amendment at their meeting Tuesday night at 5:30 at the superintendent’s office.