Excessive Heat Warnings, Heat Advisories in effect for north-central Iowa into the weekend

Excessive Heat Warning for Floyd from 12:00 Noon today to 7:00 PM Saturday

Excessive Heat Warning for Wright, Franklin, Butler from 1:00 PM today to 7:00 Saturday

Heat Advisory for Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Worth, Winnebago, Kossuth from 1:00 PM today to 7:00 PM Saturday

Heat Advisory for Mitchell, Mower from 12:00 Noon today to 7:00 PM Friday

For the latest advisories, click here

Sultry Conditions Continue Through Saturday…

.High pressure will strengthen through the end of this week resulting in hot temperatures and high humidity values. This will lead to high heat index values through Saturday. Little relief from the heat is expected during the overnight hours with lows remaining in the 70s to around 80. Some relief is expected by later in the weekend as a cold front moves into Iowa.

===================

IAZ004>007-015>017-181645-

/O.CON.KDMX.HT.Y.0003.190718T1800Z-190721T0000Z/

Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-

Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City, Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha, Mason City, and Clear Lake

335 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019

…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY…

* TEMPERATURE…Highs are expected in the 90s with dewpoints in the 70s. This is likely to lead to heat index values of 100 to 110 degrees on Thursday and Friday. Little relief is expected during the night with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

* IMPACTS…Heat-related illnesses may occur due to the prolonged period of heat and humidity.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

===================

Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Houston-Buffalo-Trempealeau-Jackson-La Crosse-Monroe- Juneau-Adams-Vernon-Richland-

Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, Caledonia, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall, Black River Falls, La Crosse, Sparta,

Tomah, Mauston, Friendship, Viroqua, and Richland Center

314 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019

…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY…

* TEMPERATURE…Afternoon temperatures of 90 to 95 are expected, with heat indices of 100 to 105.

* Impacts…Heat-related illnesses may occur with prolonged exposure to the heat. The elderly, children, and pets are especially at risk for heat illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids…stay in an air-conditioned room…stay out of the sun…and check up on relatives and neighbors.

===================

Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-Butler-Bremer-Sac-Calhoun-Webster-Hamilton-Hardin-Grundy-Black Hawk-

Including the cities of Pocahontas, Laurens, Rolfe, Fonda, Gilmore City, Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Hampton, Parkersburg, Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison, Dumont, Waverly, Sac City, Lake View, Odebolt, Wall Lake, Schaller, Early, Rockwell City, Manson, Lake City, Pomeroy, Fort Dodge, Webster City, Iowa Falls, Eldora, Ackley,

Grundy Center, Reinbeck, Conrad, Dike, Wellsburg, Waterloo, and Cedar Falls

335 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019

…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY…

* TEMPERATURE…Highs are expected in the 90s with dewpoints in the 70s. This is likely to lead to heat index values of 100 to 110 degrees on Thursday and Friday. Little relief is expected during the night with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

* IMPACTS…Heat-related illnesses may occur due to the prolonged period of heat and humidity.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a DANGEROUS SITUATION in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

===================

Allamakee-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette-Clayton-Crawford-Grant-

Including the cities of Waukon, Charles City, New Hampton, Oelwein, Elkader, Prairie Du Chien, and Platteville

314 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019

…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY…

* TEMPERATURE…Afternoon temperatures well into the 90s, with heat indices topping off in the 105 to 110 range.

* IMPACTS…This dangerous and prolonged heat can cause heat illnesses, especially in the elderly, very young and pets.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of fluids…stay in an air-conditioned room…stay out of the sun… and check up on relatives and neighbors.