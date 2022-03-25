      Weather Alert

Excess equipment from Iowa law enforcement, including from Clear Lake Police Department, heading to Ukraine

Mar 25, 2022 @ 5:45am

DES MOINES — Governor Reynolds says Iowa is donating 146 protective helmets and 714 ballistic vests to Ukraine. 

This is excess expired equipment from the Iowa Department of Public Safety,  the police departments in Clear Lake, Coralville, Council Bluffs, Des Moines, DeWitt, Manchester, Nevada, Norwalk, Urbandale, West Des Moines, West Liberty, Windsor Heights, Winterset  — and the Sheriff’s Departments in Plymouth, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Dubuque, and  Linn County. 

The state is working with the Consulate General of Ukraine in Chicago to facilitate the collection, coordination, and shipment of the items to Ukraine.

