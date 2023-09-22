“Exceptional Drought” being reported in northeastern Mitchell County in latest report

DES MOINES — The highest level of drought on the US Drought Monitor’s evaluation scale is now being reported in a portion of north-central Iowa.

According to the latest Drought Monitor map released on Thursday, the “D-4 Exceptional Drought” level is being reported in the northeastern half of Mitchell County, with that area extending into Howard, Winneshiek and Allamakee counties in northeast Iowa. There’s also a patch in eastern Tama and western Benton counties in central Iowa in the D-4 category. It’s the first time Exceptional Drought has been reported in the state of Iowa since the Drought Monitor’s May 9th report.

The southwestern half of Mitchell as well as all of Cerro Gordo, Worth and Floyd counties, most of Butler and Franklin counties, and the far eastern portions of Winnebago, Hancock and Wright counties are in the “D-3 Extreme Drought” category.

The western portions of Winnebago, Hancock and Wright counties are in the “D-2 Severe Drought” level.