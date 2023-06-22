KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Ex-Texas Congressman Will Hurd Launches GOP Presidential Run

June 22, 2023 4:18PM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Texas congressman Will Hurd says he’s running for president and calls Republican primary front-runner Donald Trump a “failed politician” who lost the House, the Senate and the White House.

Hurd hopes to build momentum as a more moderate alternative to Trump.

Hurd served three terms in the House through January 2021, becoming the chamber’s only Black Republican during his final two years in office.

Hurd also is a former CIA agent who worked in Pakistan.

The former congressman made his 2024 announcement Thursday on the “CBS Mornings” show.

Trump’s indictment on federal felony charges for mishandling classified documents could open the way for critics like Hurd to gain traction in the primary.

